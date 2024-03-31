Toasted Pizza Co 316 Madeley St
Pizza
- CinnaSticks$10.00
Signature Crust, Smothered with Premium Butter, Sugar and Cinnamon. Finished with a Generous Drizzle of Our House made Icing. 12 CinnaSticks
- Spicy Pig$19.00Out of stock
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Signature Red Sauce, House made Jalapeno Bacon Jam, House Pickled Jalapenos, Cup n' Char Pepperoni. Finished with Piped Ricotta and Texas Hot Honey, Toasted Cheese Crust. 6 Deep Dish Squares.
- Ricky Roni$16.00Out of stock
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Signature Red Sauce, Cup n' Char Pepperoni, Toasted Cheese Crust. 6 Deep Dish Squares.
- BBQ Chicken$18.00
Premium Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Diced Red Onion, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese, Chopped Banana Peppers, Chicken Breast. Finished with BBQ Sauce Drizzle and Fresh Cilantro.
- Downtowner$18.00Out of stock
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Signature Red Sauce, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Sliced Red Onion, Fresh Sausage, Cup n' Char Pepperoni. Toasted Cheese Crust 6 Deep Dish Squares.
- The Rancher$18.00
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, House Pickled Jalapeno, Bacon, Chicken Breast. Finished with House made Buttermilk Ranch, Grated Romano Cheese, and Chopped Green Onion, Toasted Cheese Crust. 6 Deep Dish Squares.
- Island Boy$19.00Out of stock
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Chopped Yellow Onion, Signature Red Sauce, House Pickled Jalapeños, Bacon, Fresh Pineapple, Cup n' Char Pepperoni, Finished w/ Pineapple infused Texas Hot Honey, Toasted Cheese Crust. 6 Deep Dish Squares.
- Red Stripe$15.00
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Signature Red Sauce, Toasted Cheese Crust. 6 Deep Dish Squares.
- Garlic Cheese Bread$11.00
Signature Crust, Garlic Herb Butter, Premium Cheese Blend, Fresh chopped Garlic and Pizza Seasoning. Served with 4oz Side of Signature Red Sauce. Toasted Cheese Crust, 12 Garlic Bread Cheese Sticks.
- Side House made Buttermilk Ranch (4oz)$2.00
- Side Texas Hot Honey (2oz)$2.00
- Side House made Icing (2oz)$1.00
- Side Signature Red Sauce (4 oz)$1.00
- Side House Pickled Jalapenos$1.00
- Side Piped Ricotta (2oz)$2.50
- Side Pineapple Texas Hot Honey (2oz)$2.00
