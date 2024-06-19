Toasted Pizza Co The Table at Madeley
Featured Items
- Pickleback
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Bacon, Crinkle cut Pickles. Finished with House made Buttermilk Ranch, Grated Romano Cheese, and Fresh Dill. Toasted Cheese Crust, cut into 6 Deep Dish Squares. It’s DILL-icious!$18.00
Pizza
- Pickleback
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Bacon, Crinkle cut Pickles. Finished with House made Buttermilk Ranch, Grated Romano Cheese, and Fresh Dill. Toasted Cheese Crust, cut into 6 Deep Dish Squares. It’s DILL-icious!$18.00
- Supreme Feen
Premium Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Signature Red Sauce, White Onion, Mushroom, Sliced Bell Pepper, Black Olive, Fresh Sausage. Toasted Cheese Crust, cut into 6 Deep Dish Squares.$18.00
- Spicy Pig
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Signature Red Sauce, House made Jalapeno Bacon Jam, House Pickled Jalapenos, Cup n' Char Pepperoni. Finished with Piped Ricotta and Texas Hot Honey. Toasted Cheese Crust, cut into 6 Deep Dish Squares.$19.00
- Ricky Roni
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Signature Red Sauce, Cup n' Char Pepperoni. Toasted Cheese Crust, cut into 6 Deep Dish Squares.$16.00
- The Rancher
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, House Pickled Jalapeno, Bacon, Chicken Breast. Finished with House made Buttermilk Ranch, Grated Romano Cheese, and Chopped Green Onion. Toasted Cheese Crust, cut into 6 Deep Dish Squares.$18.00
- Toasted Classic
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Signature Red Sauce. Toasted Cheese Crust, cut into 6 Deep Dish Squares.$15.00
- Downtowner
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Signature Red Sauce, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Sliced Red Onion, Fresh Sausage, Cup n' Char Pepperoni. Toasted Cheese Crust, cut into 6 Deep Dish Squares.$18.00
- Island Boy
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Chopped Yellow Onion, Signature Red Sauce, House Pickled Jalapeños, Bacon, Fresh Pineapple, Cup n' Char Pepperoni, Finished with Pineapple infused Texas Hot Honey. Toasted Cheese Crust, cut into 6 Deep Dish Squares.$19.00
- CinnaSticks
Signature Crust, Smothered with Premium Butter, Sugar and Cinnamon. Finished with a Generous Drizzle of Our House made Icing. 12 CinnaSticks$10.00
- Garlic Cheese Bread
Signature Crust, Garlic Herb Butter, Premium Cheese Blend, Fresh chopped Garlic and Pizza Seasoning. Served with 4oz Side of Signature Red Sauce. Toasted Cheese Crust, 12 Garlic Bread Cheese Sticks.$11.00
- Side House made Buttermilk Ranch (4oz)$2.00
- Side Texas Hot Honey (2oz)$2.00
- Side Signature Red Sauce (4 oz)$1.00
- Side Pineapple Texas Hot Honey (2oz)$2.00
- Side House made Icing (2oz)$1.00
- Side House Pickled Jalapenos (2oz)$1.00
- Side Piped Ricotta (2oz)$2.50
