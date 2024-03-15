Toasted Pizza Co 316 Madeley St
Featured Items
- Spicy Pig$19.00
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Signature Red Sauce, House made Jalapeno Bacon Jam, House Pickled Jalapenos, Cup n' Char Pepperoni. Finished with Piped Ricotta and Texas Hot Honey, Toasted Cheese Crust. 6 Deep Dish Squares.
- CinnaSticks$10.00
Signature Crust, Smothered with Premium Butter, Sugar and Cinnamon. Finished with a Generous Drizzle of Our House made Icing. 12 CinnaSticks
- House made Buttermilk Ranch (4oz)$2.00
Pizza
- Red Stripe$15.00
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Signature Red Sauce, Toasted Cheese Crust. 6 Deep Dish Squares.
- Ricky Roni$16.00
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Signature Red Sauce, Cup n' Char Pepperoni, Toasted Cheese Crust. 6 Deep Dish Squares.
- Downtowner$18.00
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Signature Red Sauce, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Sliced Red Onion, Fresh Sausage, Cup n' Char Pepperoni. Toasted Cheese Crust 6 Deep Dish Squares.
- Spicy Pig$19.00
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Signature Red Sauce, House made Jalapeno Bacon Jam, House Pickled Jalapenos, Cup n' Char Pepperoni. Finished with Piped Ricotta and Texas Hot Honey, Toasted Cheese Crust. 6 Deep Dish Squares.
- The Rancher$18.00
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, House Pickled Jalapeno, Bacon, Chicken Breast. Finished with House made Buttermilk Ranch, Grated Romano Cheese, and Chopped Green Onion, Toasted Cheese Crust. 6 Deep Dish Squares.
- Island Boy$19.00
Premium Two Cheese Blend, Pizza Seasoning, Chopped Yellow Onion, Signature Red Sauce, House Pickled Jalapeños, Bacon, Fresh Pineapple, Cup n' Char Pepperoni, Finished w/ Pineapple infused Texas Hot Honey, Toasted Cheese Crust. 6 Deep Dish Squares.