Welcome to Toasted Pizza Co
We are a food truck serving up Detroit style pizza at The Table at Madeley in Conroe, TX
What is Detroit Style Pizza? Detroit style pizza is a unique and delicious style of pizza known for its distinctive square shape, thick and airy crust, and its unique baking method.
One of the defining features of a Detroit style pizza is the Toasted cheese crust. Before the pizza is topped with sauce and toppings, a layer of our premium cheese blend is spread all the way to the edges of the pan. When baked, the cheese melts and gets Toasted, creating a crispy, cheesy crust that adds a delicious crunch to every bite. If you're up to trying something different, come try our version of Detroit style pizza. LET'S GET TOASTED.
Pizza Time
Our menu features our handcrafted Detroit style pizzas. You can taste the quality as a lot of our items are made from scratch. Lets get toasted!
Enjoy the convenience of online ordering. Skip the wait, place your order online, show up, pick up and enjoy. Do not forget our house made buttermilk ranch ;)
Food Truck
We are a food truck located at The Table at Madeley. There is outdoor covered seating, indoor temperature controlled seating, full bar, tv's to watch all the games.