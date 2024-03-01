Welcome to Toasted Pizza Co

We are a food truck serving up Detroit style pizza at The Table at Madeley in Conroe, TX





What is Detroit Style Pizza? Detroit style pizza is a unique and delicious style of pizza known for its distinctive square shape, thick and airy crust, and its unique baking method.





One of the defining features of a Detroit style pizza is the Toasted cheese crust. Before the pizza is topped with sauce and toppings, a layer of our premium cheese blend is spread all the way to the edges of the pan. When baked, the cheese melts and gets Toasted, creating a crispy, cheesy crust that adds a delicious crunch to every bite. If you're up to trying something different, come try our version of Detroit style pizza. LET'S GET TOASTED.







